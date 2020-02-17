  • Log In | Sign Up

Camera Anima

Camera Anima is a point-and-click visual novel game about twin sisters, a series of serial killings stretching across decades, and an automaton who takes the souls of those who meet its face. On the Floating Isles of Awyr, citizens live in a society where their livelihoods and social status are defined by the masks or “Faces” they wear. Though attitudes are slowly changing towards the Face-system, there are rumors that those who wander the streets at night without a Face become prey to the Artisan, doomed to turn up as a stylistically arranged corpse. You take control of Essie Flaversham, whose twin sister is taken by the Artisan. Pursue the Artisan, unravel the history behind them, and recover your loved one before it’s too late.

Updates

26 Oct, 2023
Camera Anima: Demo Now Available

Immersive Interactive Drama Fuses Mystery and Technology in a Surreal Cityscape of Moving Pictures
20 Feb, 2020
Camera Anima takes a shot at Kickstarter
Demo available for steampunk horror visual novel-style adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux in 2021.

Screenshots and Trailers for Camera Anima


Camera Anima trailer

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Camera Anima by EXP-resso Mutt - A Point and Click Adventure Game

