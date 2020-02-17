Camera Anima is a point-and-click visual novel game about twin sisters, a series of serial killings stretching across decades, and an automaton who takes the souls of those who meet its face. On the Floating Isles of Awyr, citizens live in a society where their livelihoods and social status are defined by the masks or “Faces” they wear. Though attitudes are slowly changing towards the Face-system, there are rumors that those who wander the streets at night without a Face become prey to the Artisan, doomed to turn up as a stylistically arranged corpse. You take control of Essie Flaversham, whose twin sister is taken by the Artisan. Pursue the Artisan, unravel the history behind them, and recover your loved one before it’s too late.