Down the Rabbit Hole is a VR adventure that serves as a prequel story to Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland tale. In the game, the player discovers a girl in search of her lost pet Patches that has wandered into Wonderland. Players must guide her as she moves through the mysterious world looking for her missing pet. But which way? Players control her fate by plotting her journey through an immersive, diorama that wraps around them. Through the game’s many twists and turns, players will find themselves exploring the wondrous corners of Wonderland, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices, for the girl and other characters, along the way.