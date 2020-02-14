  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Down the Rabbit Hole (2020) - Game details

Down the Rabbit Hole

Down the Rabbit Hole - Cover art

Down the Rabbit Hole is a VR adventure that serves as a prequel story to Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland tale. In the game, the player discovers a girl in search of her lost pet Patches that has wandered into Wonderland. Players must guide her as she moves through the mysterious world looking for her missing pet. But which way? Players control her fate by plotting her journey through an immersive, diorama that wraps around them. Through the game’s many twists and turns, players will find themselves exploring the wondrous corners of Wonderland, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices, for the girl and other characters, along the way.

Updates

26 Mar, 2020
Down the Rabbit Hole emerges on VR platforms

Miniature-world adventure loosely based on Alice in Wonderland available for Oculus and Vive; coming early April to PSVR.
25 Feb, 2020
Down the Rabbit Hole set to emerge next month
Prequel to Lewis Carroll's classic coming exclusively to VR devices on March 26th.

Walkthrough for Down the Rabbit Hole

Stuck in Down the Rabbit Hole, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Down the Rabbit Hole and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #1
'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #2
'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #3
'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #4
'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #5
'Down the Rabbit Hole - Screenshot #6

Down the Rabbit Hole launch trailer

Down the Rabbit Hole gameplay trailer

Down the Rabbit Hole trailer

What our readers think of Down the Rabbit Hole

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Down the Rabbit Hole yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Cortopia Studios

Game Information

Platform Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Down the Rabbit Hole by Cortopia Studios - Adventure Game

Down the Rabbit Hole is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Cortopia Studios. Down the Rabbit Hole has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Down the Rabbit Hole, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Down the Rabbit Hole.