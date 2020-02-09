First Contact
Join the search for extraterrestrial intelligent life. Analyze strange radio signals, decipher hidden messages, symbols, sounds, and translate alien languages. Use various tools and instruments to uncover deep and ancient mysteries. Follow an engaging storyline with countless dialogues and game-changing choices.
22 Feb, 2020First Contact established on Steam
Analytical search for extraterrestrial life available now for download on Windows PC.
OS: Windows 7 or Higher
Processor: Dual-Core 2.6 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel Q45/Q43 Chipset
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 600 MB available space
Additional Notes: Minimum Resolution 1280 X 720
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5 or Higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GT710 or Higher ; AMD Radeon RX 550 or Higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 600 MB available space