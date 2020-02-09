  • Log In | Sign Up

First Contact

First Contact - Cover art

Join the search for extraterrestrial intelligent life. Analyze strange radio signals, decipher hidden messages, symbols, sounds, and translate alien languages. Use various tools and instruments to uncover deep and ancient mysteries. Follow an engaging storyline with countless dialogues and game-changing choices.

Updates

22 Feb, 2020
First Contact established on Steam
Analytical search for extraterrestrial life available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for First Contact

Stuck in First Contact, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for First Contact and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

First Contact trailer

What our readers think of First Contact

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Adventure Games by Eis Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Quest, Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or Higher
Processor: Dual-Core 2.6 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel Q45/Q43 Chipset
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 600 MB available space
Additional Notes: Minimum Resolution 1280 X 720

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5 or Higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GT710 or Higher ; AMD Radeon RX 550 or Higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 600 MB available space

First Contact by Eis Interactive - A Point and Click Adventure Game

