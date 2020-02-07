  • Log In | Sign Up

Thrillgate

Thrillgate - Cover art

Set in 1987 in a typical American town. You will play as a young guy, Gabriel Chunk. What is the mystery behind the Thrillgate? Eventually our hero will find himself caught in other dimensions. Time travel? Who knows? Will he manage to find a way back to his world? And who controls the Thrillgate? Join our hero journey through reality and beyond, explore, talk, solve puzzles, help him to defeat the paranormal force of the Thrillgate!

Updates

7 Apr, 2020
Thrillgate unlocked on Steam

Eighties-inspired sci-fi adventure with three playable characters available now for download on Windows and Mac.
1 Mar, 2020
First details open up glimpse into Thrillgate
Classic-styled point-and-click paranormal mystery unveiled for Windows and Mac.

Adventure Games by Gabarts Digital

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

