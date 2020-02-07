Set in 1987 in a typical American town. You will play as a young guy, Gabriel Chunk. What is the mystery behind the Thrillgate? Eventually our hero will find himself caught in other dimensions. Time travel? Who knows? Will he manage to find a way back to his world? And who controls the Thrillgate? Join our hero journey through reality and beyond, explore, talk, solve puzzles, help him to defeat the paranormal force of the Thrillgate!