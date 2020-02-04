  • Log In | Sign Up

Mazovian Adventure

Mazovian Adventure - Cover art

Mazovian Adventure is a fantasy game with “smaller epicness”. Your task is not to throw a ring into the Mount of Destiny, or to defeat the Death Star, but to purchase potatoes on the market in the small Masovian (Polish) city of Garwolin. Sounds nice? That’s just the start, because then there are trolls and the rubber-manga-rabbit.

Updates

8 Feb, 2020
Mazovian Adventure gets underway on Steam
Comedic 3D point-and-click fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Mazovian Adventure

Stuck in Mazovian Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mazovian Adventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Mazovian Adventure - Screenshot #1
'Mazovian Adventure - Screenshot #2
'Mazovian Adventure - Screenshot #3
'Mazovian Adventure - Screenshot #4
'Mazovian Adventure - Screenshot #5

Mazovian Adventure trailer

Adventure Games by XQG Software

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy, Fantasy
Theme Children
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 10, 8, XP - 64bit
Processor: Intel/AMD
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Integrated in processor eg. Intel
Storage: 500 MB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 10, 8, XP - 64 bit
Processor: Intel/Amd 2 cores
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Dedicated Nvidia/Radeon with at least 512 MB
Storage: 500 MB available space

