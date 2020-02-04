Fragile
Developer:
Beer Night Studio
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 12, 2020 by Beer Night Studio
Many children go missing every year never to be found again. Get pulled into the nightmares of reality as you play as an abducted girl from a district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Uncover a secret organization which deals in human trafficking and other horrendous activities. Try to escape from the scariest place on earth.
Updates
13 Nov, 2020Fragile gently launched on Windows PC
Third-person point-and-click adventure about abducted children available now for download on Steam.
6 Feb, 2020Fragile breaks out on Kickstarter
Demo available for hand-painted horror adventure about child abduction coming to PC and mobile devices.
