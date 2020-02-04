  • Log In | Sign Up

Fragile

Fragile - Cover art

Many children go missing every year never to be found again. Get pulled into the nightmares of reality as you play as an abducted girl from a district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Uncover a secret organization which deals in human trafficking and other horrendous activities. Try to escape from the scariest place on earth.

Updates

13 Nov, 2020
Fragile gently launched on Windows PC

Third-person point-and-click adventure about abducted children available now for download on Steam.
6 Feb, 2020
Fragile breaks out on Kickstarter
Demo available for hand-painted horror adventure about child abduction coming to PC and mobile devices.

Fragile teaser

Adventure Games by Beer Night Studio

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme Children, Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Higher
Processor: Processor: Intel Core i5-750S 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965
Memory: 2 GB RAM GB RAM
Graphics: Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 720 v2
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 9 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card
Additional Notes: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse and headset, optional Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller

Recommended:
OS: OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit
Processor: Processor: Intel Core i5-750S 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965
Memory: 2 GB RAM GB RAM
Graphics: Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6750 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 9 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card
Additional Notes: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse and headset, optional Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller

