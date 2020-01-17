  • Log In | Sign Up

Long Count: Part 1

Long Count: Part 1 - Cover art

Embark on a journey to unravel a long lost mystery, explore the old town of the beautiful city of Heidelberg, Germany in this interactive novel.


Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

