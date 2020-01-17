https://adventuregamers.com/home/mac
Long Count: Part 1
Developer:
Cunum Games
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital January 10, 2020 by Cunum Games
Embark on a journey to unravel a long lost mystery, explore the old town of the beautiful city of Heidelberg, Germany in this interactive novel.
