The Land of Crows is an side-scroller gothic story adventure game, inspired by the literary works of the Masters of pre-romantic, romantic and gothic literature (E.A. Poe, J.W. Goethe, A. Mickiewicz, J. Slowacki) and lovecraftian mythos. Jan Bonawentura Jablonowski, a young Polish nobleman, is summoned to Kuyavia at his friend’s request. Urged by a dramatic letter, he arrives to a gloomy, rainy flatland filled with ravens and crows. He’s about to find out the dreadful truth lurking in the watery grasslands of the 19th century Partitioned Poland.
29 Dec, 2019The Land of Crows alights on Steam
Side-scrolling black-and-white gothic mystery available for download on Windows PC.
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690K
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space