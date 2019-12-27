  • Log In | Sign Up

The Land of Crows

The Land of Crows is an side-scroller gothic story adventure game, inspired by the literary works of the Masters of pre-romantic, romantic and gothic literature (E.A. Poe, J.W. Goethe, A. Mickiewicz, J. Slowacki) and lovecraftian mythos. Jan Bonawentura Jablonowski, a young Polish nobleman, is summoned to Kuyavia at his friend’s request. Urged by a dramatic letter, he arrives to a gloomy, rainy flatland filled with ravens and crows. He’s about to find out the dreadful truth lurking in the watery grasslands of the 19th century Partitioned Poland.

Updates

29 Dec, 2019
The Land of Crows alights on Steam
Side-scrolling black-and-white gothic mystery available for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for The Land of Crows

Stuck in The Land of Crows, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Land of Crows and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Gothic
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690K
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space

The Land of Crows is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Gemlore. The Land of Crows has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Land of Crows, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Land of Crows.