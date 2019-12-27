The Land of Crows is an side-scroller gothic story adventure game, inspired by the literary works of the Masters of pre-romantic, romantic and gothic literature (E.A. Poe, J.W. Goethe, A. Mickiewicz, J. Slowacki) and lovecraftian mythos. Jan Bonawentura Jablonowski, a young Polish nobleman, is summoned to Kuyavia at his friend’s request. Urged by a dramatic letter, he arrives to a gloomy, rainy flatland filled with ravens and crows. He’s about to find out the dreadful truth lurking in the watery grasslands of the 19th century Partitioned Poland.