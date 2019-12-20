  • Log In | Sign Up

Adventure Boy Jailbreak

Adventure Boy Jailbreak - Cover art

When a bottle-rocket test-launch goes horribly wrong, two kids accidentally destroy the only bridge out of town. One of the kids, Mike, is knocked unconscious, and wakes up in the county jail. The other is flung off the side of a building, landing in the bushes unharmed. That boy is Benson, and he has a plan.

Updates

21 Dec, 2019
Adventure Boy makes a Jailbreak and begins dreaming about what’s next
Second game in comic indie item-swapping series available now, with crowdfunding campaign coming soon for the third installment.

Adventure Boy Jailbreak trailer

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Adventure Boy Jailbreak is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Eyeball2D. Adventure Boy Jailbreak has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Adventure Boy Jailbreak, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Adventure Boy Jailbreak.