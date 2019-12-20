0 new post/s since your last visit
Adventure Boy Jailbreak
Developer:
Eyeball2D
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 19, 2019 by Eyeball2D
When a bottle-rocket test-launch goes horribly wrong, two kids accidentally destroy the only bridge out of town. One of the kids, Mike, is knocked unconscious, and wakes up in the county jail. The other is flung off the side of a building, landing in the bushes unharmed. That boy is Benson, and he has a plan.
Updates
21 Dec, 2019Adventure Boy makes a Jailbreak and begins dreaming about what’s next
Second game in comic indie item-swapping series available now, with crowdfunding campaign coming soon for the third installment.
