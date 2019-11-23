Emily begins to communicate with her nine-year-old sister in lucid dreams after little Anabelle died mysteriously at the Ramsey Mansion in Boulder, Colorado. As he intensity of these episodes begins to increase, Emily is convinced her sister’s soul is somehow trapped in purgatory… and in need of help! After researching the dark history of the Ramsey family, Emily shares her concerns with her boyfriend Nathan before disappearing without a trace. Now Nathan must follow her footsteps without no idea what he is getting himself into.