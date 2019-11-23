  • Log In | Sign Up

Curse of Anabelle

Curse of Anabelle - Cover art

Emily begins to communicate with her nine-year-old sister in lucid dreams after little Anabelle died mysteriously at the Ramsey Mansion in Boulder, Colorado. As he intensity of these episodes begins to increase, Emily is convinced her sister’s soul is somehow trapped in purgatory… and in need of help! After researching the dark history of the Ramsey family, Emily shares her concerns with her boyfriend Nathan before disappearing without a trace. Now Nathan must follow her footsteps without no idea what he is getting himself into.

Updates

21 Feb, 2020
Curse of Anabelle befalls Steam

Occult-themed supernatural thriller available now for download on Windows PC.
24 Nov, 2019
Curse of Anabelle seeking good fortune on Kickstarter
Demo available for atmospheric first-person horror adventure coming to PC in February.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Rescue, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

