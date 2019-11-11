  • Log In | Sign Up

When the Past Was Around

When the Past Was Around - Cover art

Like many young people in their early twenties, Edda is lost. Not literally, but she has lost her way in the journey to achieve her dreams and lost her way in the journey to find love. Then she meets a mysterious man – part owl, part human – who helps rekindle her passion and introduces her to love, but will also teach her about heartbreak. Players will need to interact with the environment and solve puzzles in a series of surreal vignettes to help Edda find her way, unraveling the secrets between her and her lover, the secrets which she used to know.

Related Articles

Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

22 Sep, 2020
Launch day arrives for When the Past Was Around

Interactive story about love, letting go, and finding oneself available now for download on Steam for Windows and Mac.
12 Nov, 2019
Prologue for When the Past Was Around is here now, free
Full version of hand-drawn bittersweet tale of love and letting go coming to PC next spring.

Walkthrough for When the Past Was Around

Stuck in When the Past Was Around, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for When the Past Was Around and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Drama, Fantasy
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Processor: 2.4 GHz or faster processor
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: 512 MB VRAM, support Pixel Shader version 2.x or above
Storage: 150 MB available space
Sound Card: Any

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.8 GHz or faster processor
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: 1 GB VRAM, support Pixel Shader version 2.x or above
Storage: 150 MB available space
Sound Card: Any

