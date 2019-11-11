When the Past Was Around
Developer:
Mojiken Studio
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital September 22, 2020 by Toge Productions
Like many young people in their early twenties, Edda is lost. Not literally, but she has lost her way in the journey to achieve her dreams and lost her way in the journey to find love. Then she meets a mysterious man – part owl, part human – who helps rekindle her passion and introduces her to love, but will also teach her about heartbreak. Players will need to interact with the environment and solve puzzles in a series of surreal vignettes to help Edda find her way, unraveling the secrets between her and her lover, the secrets which she used to know.
Walkthrough for When the Past Was AroundStuck in When the Past Was Around, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for When the Past Was Around and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
