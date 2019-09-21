  • Log In | Sign Up

Dragon Audit

Dragon Audit - Cover art

A battle accountant storms the castle to rescue a princess, but accidentally rescues an overly friendly dragoness instead. This is a humorous adventure story in the vein of the point-and-click classics, told with an anime-inspired 3D visual style and modern controller-friendly input.

Updates

8 Dec, 2020
Dragon Audit available for examination on Windows PC

Anime-inspired, third-person 3D fantasy adventure available now for download on Steam or directly from the developer's website.
24 Sep, 2019
First details give account of Dragon Audit
Comedic 3D fantasy adventure coming to PC, PS4 and Switch next year.

Dragon Audit launch trailer

Dragon Audit announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Archive Entertainment

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 (64bit OS required)
CPU: i5-3330
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: GTX 660. A GPU with Shader Model 3 or above w/ 256+MB VRAM is required
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 6 GB

Recommended
OS: Windows 10 (64bit OS required)
CPU: i7-6700K
RAM: 6 GB
Graphics: GTX 1070, 4GB VRAM. A DirectX 11 card (Shader Model 5) or later highly suggested for HDR goodness.
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 6 GB

Dragon Audit is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Archive Entertainment. Dragon Audit has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dragon Audit, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dragon Audit.