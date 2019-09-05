  • Log In | Sign Up

The Journey of AutUmn

A nameless, remote-controlled android is tasked with collecting information for his builders to recolonize another planet. He is commanded by an AI named AC-0209 until an accident breaks the remote control and the android becomes able to make free decisions. Now he is no longer an empty shell for AC-0209, but its partner, which greatly displeases the AI, especially since the AI has no body of its own and is carried around by the android in a multifunctional tool. Now they must try to complete the mission together despite their adverse circumstances.

Originally announced under the title AC-0209. There is currently no target release date for this game.

Demo round-up for The Big Adventure Event 2022 Article

Demo round-up for The Big Adventure Event 2022 preview

We've gathered up dozens of adventure demos on Steam this week, which is no small feat as the genre takes center stage for the next few days.

Read preview Jan 21, 2022

Updates

7 Sep, 2019
AC-0209 preparing for launch in 2020
First details unveiled for wordless point-and-click sci-fi adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux.

Adventure Games by ArtFactory Jalokivi

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

