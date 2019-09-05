A nameless, remote-controlled android is tasked with collecting information for his builders to recolonize another planet. He is commanded by an AI named AC-0209 until an accident breaks the remote control and the android becomes able to make free decisions. Now he is no longer an empty shell for AC-0209, but its partner, which greatly displeases the AI, especially since the AI has no body of its own and is carried around by the android in a multifunctional tool. Now they must try to complete the mission together despite their adverse circumstances.