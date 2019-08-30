  • Log In | Sign Up

The Flower Collectors

Flower Collectors, The - Cover art

A detective mystery set in the political powder-keg of Barcelona in 1977. In The Flower Collectors, Jorge, an ex-cop in a wheelchair, witnesses a murder and teams up with the young ambitious journalist Melinda to bring the truth to light. With camera, binoculars and transmitter in hand, Jorge attempts to uncover the town’s secrets and crack the case from his balcony in this soul-searching detective mystery.

The Flower Collectors is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Gamescom 2017 round-up: Part 2 Article

Gamescom 2019 round-up: Part 3

Our coverage from Cologne is complete with a final collection of promising previews that'll take just a few more minutes of your time.

Read more Sep 6, 2019

Updates

21 Apr, 2020
The Flower Collectors spotted on Steam and GOG

Rear Window-inspired anthropomorphic animal mystery from the creators of The Lion's Song available now for Windows PC.
27 Mar, 2020
April launch date springs up in The Flower Collectors teaser

Rear Window-inspired mystery from the creators of The Lion's Song coming to Windows PC on April 21st.

Walkthrough for The Flower Collectors

Stuck in The Flower Collectors, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Flower Collectors and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Flower Collectors launch trailer

The Flower Collectors release date reveal teaser

The Flower Collectors announcement trailer

What our readers think of The Flower Collectors

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Flower Collectors yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

