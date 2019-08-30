The Flower Collectors
A detective mystery set in the political powder-keg of Barcelona in 1977. In The Flower Collectors, Jorge, an ex-cop in a wheelchair, witnesses a murder and teams up with the young ambitious journalist Melinda to bring the truth to light. With camera, binoculars and transmitter in hand, Jorge attempts to uncover the town’s secrets and crack the case from his balcony in this soul-searching detective mystery.
The Flower Collectors is available at:
Walkthrough for The Flower CollectorsStuck in The Flower Collectors, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Flower Collectors and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Flower Collectors » View all screenshots (6)
Videos for The Flower Collectors » View all videos
What our readers think of The Flower Collectors
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Flower Collectors yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information