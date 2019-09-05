  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Welcome to Elk (2020) - Game details

Welcome to Elk

Welcome to Elk - Cover art

A narrative game based on tales of real stories told by real people with minigames that are deeply connected to the game and story. You play as Frigg, a young carpenter traveling to Elk for an apprenticeship. She is used to an outgoing and hectic lifestyle in the city. How will she handle the isolated life on Elk with only few young people around her and no internet?

Related Articles

Gamescom 2020 alternate Article

Gamescom 2020 round-up: Part 2

Welcome to the killer second half of our demo coverage from this year's online-only version of gamescom.

Read more Sep 4, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020
Gamescom 2018 pic 2 Article

Gamescom 2019 round-up: Part 2

Welcome back to our three-day gamescom extravaganza for those curious about what we discovered in our travels in Germany.

Read more Sep 5, 2019

Updates

2 Sep, 2020
Pre-launch trailer paves the way for Welcome to Elk

Narrative island adventure based on true stories coming to PC and Xbox One on September 17th.
10 Jul, 2020
Welcome to Elk introduced with free First Stories demo

Twenty-minute sampler unveiled for cartoon island adventure based on true stories for Windows and Mac on Steam.

Walkthrough for Welcome to Elk

Stuck in Welcome to Elk, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Welcome to Elk and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #1
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #2
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #3
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #4
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #5
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #6
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #7
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #8
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #9
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #10
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #11
'Welcome to Elk - Screenshot #12

Welcome to Elk release date announcement trailer

Welcome to Elk gameplay trailer

Welcome To Elk trailer

What our readers think of Welcome to Elk

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Welcome to Elk yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Triple Topping Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
Close

Welcome to Elk by Triple Topping Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Welcome to Elk is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Triple Topping Games. Welcome to Elk has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Welcome to Elk, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Welcome to Elk.