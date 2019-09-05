Welcome to Elk
Developer:
Triple Topping Games
Official websiteThe First Stories demo
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital September 17, 2020 by Triple Topping Games
A narrative game based on tales of real stories told by real people with minigames that are deeply connected to the game and story. You play as Frigg, a young carpenter traveling to Elk for an apprenticeship. She is used to an outgoing and hectic lifestyle in the city. How will she handle the isolated life on Elk with only few young people around her and no internet?
Game Information