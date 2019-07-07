Back Then
Thomas is an aged man in his 80s, living in a retirement home and suffering from Alzheimer’s. He moves around in his wheelchair, and rarely receives visits from his family. Alone with no one to talk to, he starts trying to remember his past through the various important objects in his life, such as a wedding photo, his father’s dog tag from WWII, his guitar, and his wedding ring, among various others.
RP Studios, Outriders
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4
- Digital December 08, 2023 by RP Studios
Back Then
Narrative-driven adventure about dealing with Alzheimer's coming to PC and PS4 in 2021.
Short atmospheric adventure starring wheelchair-bound Alzheimer's sufferer 'coming soon' on PC.
First details unveiled for first-person adventure starring wheelchair-bound Alzheimer's victim.
