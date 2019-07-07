  • Log In | Sign Up

Back Then

Thomas is an aged man in his 80s, living in a retirement home and suffering from Alzheimer’s. He moves around in his wheelchair, and rarely receives visits from his family. Alone with no one to talk to, he starts trying to remember his past through the various important objects in his life, such as a wedding photo, his father’s dog tag from WWII, his guitar, and his wedding ring, among various others.

Updates

1 Nov, 2020
Story trailer brings us up to date on Back Then

Narrative-driven adventure about dealing with Alzheimer's coming to PC and PS4 in 2021.
14 Sep, 2019
First teaser trailer is here for Back Then

Short atmospheric adventure starring wheelchair-bound Alzheimer's sufferer 'coming soon' on PC.
14 Jul, 2019
First look ahead at Back Then coming next year on PC
First details unveiled for first-person adventure starring wheelchair-bound Alzheimer's victim.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

