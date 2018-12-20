Dude, where is my beer? is a satiric point-and-click adventure game about a guy who is desperately trying to find a pilsner, but he is laughed at by everyone, as in this cruel world people only care about craft beers and the stranger its name, the more unusual the taste the better. In this game the protagonist has to talk to different characters, most of them bartenders, solve beer related puzzles at different stages of inebriation at locations like a sports bar, a microbrewery, a dive bar and a rock bar in his quest of finding an old school pilsner.