  Dude, Where Is My Beer? (2020) - Game details

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Dude, Where Is My Beer? - Cover art

Dude, where is my beer? is a satiric point-and-click adventure game about a guy who is desperately trying to find a pilsner, but he is laughed at by everyone, as in this cruel world people only care about craft beers and the stranger its name, the more unusual the taste the better. In this game the protagonist has to talk to different characters, most of them bartenders, solve beer related puzzles at different stages of inebriation at locations like a sports bar, a microbrewery, a dive bar and a rock bar in his quest of finding an old school pilsner.

Our Review

» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store

Readers rating

Related Articles

Dude, Where Is My Beer? review Article

Dude, Where Is My Beer? review

This classic-styled adventure starts out a charming cure for whatever might ail you, though the lack of proper ending will surely fail to quench anyone's thirst.

Review score - 3 Read the review » Nov 5, 2020

Updates

5 Nov, 2020
Dude, Where Is My Beer? found on Steam

SCUMM-style point-and-click quest for pilsner available now for download on Windows and Mac.
2 Jun, 2020
New trailer on tap for Dude, Where is My Beer?

Pilsner-obsessed SCUMM-style adventure coming to Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux this summer. 
2 Dec, 2019
New trailer served up for Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Latest video reveals more of satirical SCUMM-style point-and-click adventure coming to Windows, and Mac.
20 Dec, 2018
Indiegogo campaign brewing for Dude, Where Is My Beer?
Satirical point-and-click adventure aiming for PC release in 2019.

Walkthrough for Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Stuck in Dude, Where Is My Beer?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dude, Where Is My Beer? and wonder no more!

Dude, Where Is My Beer? | Complete Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Dude, Where Is My Beer? trailer 2020

Dude, Where Is My Beer? trailer

Dude, Where Is My Beer? teaser

Adventure Games by Arik Zurabian

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dude, Where Is My Beer? by Arik Zurabian - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Dude, Where Is My Beer? is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Arik Zurabian. Dude, Where Is My Beer? has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Dude, Where Is My Beer? and rate it as Decent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dude, Where Is My Beer?.