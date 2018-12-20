Dude, Where Is My Beer?
Developer:
Arik Zurabian
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 4, 2020 by Arik Zurabian
Dude, where is my beer? is a satiric point-and-click adventure game about a guy who is desperately trying to find a pilsner, but he is laughed at by everyone, as in this cruel world people only care about craft beers and the stranger its name, the more unusual the taste the better. In this game the protagonist has to talk to different characters, most of them bartenders, solve beer related puzzles at different stages of inebriation at locations like a sports bar, a microbrewery, a dive bar and a rock bar in his quest of finding an old school pilsner.
Walkthrough for Dude, Where Is My Beer?Stuck in Dude, Where Is My Beer?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dude, Where Is My Beer? and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Dude, Where Is My Beer? » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for Dude, Where Is My Beer? » View all videos
What our readers think of Dude, Where Is My Beer?
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Dude, Where Is My Beer? yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information