  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Blind Prophet (2020) - Game details

The Blind Prophet

Blind Prophet, The - Cover art

The prophecy passed on through the generations is about to be fulfilled! But this time, the Apostle Bartholomeus will face terrible and unexpected problems… What could have gone wrong? Who is this mysterious man, trying to block the divine mission, and what are his motivations?

The Blind Prophet is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Upcoming Games – January 2020 trailer compilation video preview

A new year is upon us and Gamewalker offers up his first video preview of 2020, foreseeing all the adventures that matter this month.

View video preview Jan 3, 2020

Updates

5 Feb, 2020
As foretold, The Blind Prophet out today on PC

Graphic novel-styled dark adventure available now for download on Steam and GOG.
10 Jan, 2019
Behold, a Kickstarter campaign for The Blind Prophet

Demo available for gritty graphic novel-styled point-and-click adventure arriving in 2019.
16 Dec, 2018
The Blind Prophet predicted for 2019
Kickstarter and demo coming soon for philosophical point-and-click adventure.

Walkthrough for The Blind Prophet

Stuck in The Blind Prophet, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Blind Prophet and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #1
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #2
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #3
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #4
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #5
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #6
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #7
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #8
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #9
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #10
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #11
'The Blind Prophet - Screenshot #12

The Blind Prophet launch trailer

The Blind Prophet trailer

What our readers think of The Blind Prophet

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by ARS GOETIA

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Blind Prophet by ARS GOETIA - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Blind Prophet is an adventure game, released in 2020 by ARS GOETIA. The Blind Prophet has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Blind Prophet, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Blind Prophet.