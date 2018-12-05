  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Cover art

Amia and Bogard are tourists on the beautiful planet of Argilus, hoping for a enjoyable and relaxing rest. However, their idyllic vacation is interrupted when they encounter some unexplained dangerous phenomena across two parallel dimensions of this world. There are rumors of a machine called the “Fist of Nemezis”, which is capable of bringing a peace to the planet. Save yourself and your companion by overcoming the threat that is destroying this planet.

Originally announced under the name Schizm 3: Nemezis.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in July 2021 video preview

Our monthly trailer compilation ensures you won't forget about another great group of promising new releases due out this month.

View video preview Jul 2, 2021

Updates

8 Jul, 2021
Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III arrives on Windows PC

Long-awaited return to Detalion's Schism series available now for download on Steam and GOG.
2 Jun, 2021
Prologue offers early reconnaissance of Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III

Full version of Detalion's long-awaited new puzzle adventure in Schizm series coming to Windows PC on July 8th.
9 Oct, 2019
New teaser fills the wait for Schizm 3: Nemezis

New installment in Detalion's puzzle-centric Mysterious Journey series 'coming soon' to PC.
5 Dec, 2018
Gap between sequels filled with Schizm 3 announcement
Detalion's first-person puzzle series continues with "Nemezis" coming soon.

Walkthrough for Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III

Stuck in Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #1
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #2
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #3
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #4
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #5
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #6
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #7
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #8
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #9
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #10
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #11
'Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III Prologue trailer

Transparent PNG

Schizm 3: Nemezis trailer #2

What our readers think of Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Detalion

» Mysterious Journey (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Save the world
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III by Detalion - Adventure Game

Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Detalion. Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III.
Back to the top