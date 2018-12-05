Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III
Developer:
Detalion
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital July 8, 2021 by PlayWay
Amia and Bogard are tourists on the beautiful planet of Argilus, hoping for a enjoyable and relaxing rest. However, their idyllic vacation is interrupted when they encounter some unexplained dangerous phenomena across two parallel dimensions of this world. There are rumors of a machine called the “Fist of Nemezis”, which is capable of bringing a peace to the planet. Save yourself and your companion by overcoming the threat that is destroying this planet.
Originally announced under the name Schizm 3: Nemezis.
Game Information