The Procession to Calvary

Procession to Calvary, The - Cover art

In this sequel to Four Last Things, a lot has happened since we last met our ill-fated protagonist. The Reformation has come, a holy war has been fought, and our old pal Heavenly Peter has retreated back to the relative safety of the south. In the wake of this wave of destruction a slew of prospective new religious leaders are popping up. Will you follow the teachings of Huldrych Zwingli and turn to the Bible for answers? Will you become a Mennonite, take a dunk in the lake, then hide in a bush until the whole things blows over? Or will you stick to your guns and follow your old masters South?

Updates

9 Apr, 2020
The Procession to Calvary reaches destination on Steam

Sequel to Four Last Things available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux. 
30 Mar, 2020
New trailer heralds next month’s arrival of The Procession to Calvary

Comic adventure melding Renaissance art and classical music coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on April 9th.
7 Aug, 2018
The Procession to Calvary goes through Kickstarter

Comedic Renaissance-themed sequel to Four Last Things coming next April.
22 Sep, 2018
The Procession to Calvary successfully passes through Kickstarter
Collage-based, comic Renaissance sequel to Four Last Things due next April.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme Historical
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

