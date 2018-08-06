In this sequel to Four Last Things, a lot has happened since we last met our ill-fated protagonist. The Reformation has come, a holy war has been fought, and our old pal Heavenly Peter has retreated back to the relative safety of the south. In the wake of this wave of destruction a slew of prospective new religious leaders are popping up. Will you follow the teachings of Huldrych Zwingli and turn to the Bible for answers? Will you become a Mennonite, take a dunk in the lake, then hide in a bush until the whole things blows over? Or will you stick to your guns and follow your old masters South?