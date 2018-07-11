unmemory
Patrones y Escondites
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
- Digital October 13, 2020 by Plug In Digital
Many are after the valuable loot stolen by the Killer Kittens, a band of classy cat burglars, but there is only one person in the world who knows where it is hidden: you. The problem is: you don’t remember anything. What’s worse, you find yourself in a bathroom with a girl dead in the bathtub.
Unique indie thriller blending text and graphics available now for PC, iOS and Android devices.
Text-driven adventure that 'lives at the intersection between literature and play' coming to PC and mobile devices on October 13th.
Unique text-driven murder mystery combines graphics, puzzles and interactive fiction.
Crowdfunding pushes text-driven immersive thriller towards November release.
