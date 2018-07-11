  • Log In | Sign Up

unmemory

unmemory - Cover art

Many are after the valuable loot stolen by the Killer Kittens, a band of classy cat burglars, but there is only one person in the world who knows where it is hidden: you. The problem is: you don’t remember anything. What’s worse, you find yourself in a bathroom with a girl dead in the bathtub.

Updates

13 Oct, 2020
Don’t forget about today’s Unmemory launch

Unique indie thriller blending text and graphics available now for PC, iOS and Android devices.
10 Sep, 2020
Online demo a reminder of next month’s launch of Unmemory

Text-driven adventure that 'lives at the intersection between literature and play' coming to PC and mobile devices on October 13th.
12 Jul, 2018
Reminder: unmemory seeking funds on Kickstarter

Unique text-driven murder mystery combines graphics, puzzles and interactive fiction.
23 Sep, 2018
Unmemory looks to future thanks to Kickstarter success
Crowdfunding pushes text-driven immersive thriller towards November release.

Walkthrough for unmemory

Stuck in unmemory, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for unmemory and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Patrones y Escondites

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective -
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Puzzle, Text adventure
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

