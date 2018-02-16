Shapik: The Moon Quest
Developer:
Paul Podberezko
Platforms:
Mac, PC
- Digital April 22, 2020 by Paul Podberezko
A humanoid creature named Shapik emerges on the surface of Earth many years after global nuclear destruction. Help Shapik explore this now-alien-feeling world, solve a variety of puzzles, and uncover the mystery of what caused the fallout, meeting many interesting characters and creatures along the way.
Originally announced under the name Shapik: The Quest 2
Commerial sequel to 2013 Samorost-style sci-fi puzzler available now for download on Steam.
Rebranded side-scrolling sci-fi puzzler to be launched 'when it's done' on Windows PC.
Commercial sequel to Samorost-style freeware adventure coming this summer.
