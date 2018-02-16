  • Log In | Sign Up

Shapik: The Moon Quest

Shapik: The Moon Quest - Cover art

A humanoid creature named Shapik emerges on the surface of Earth many years after global nuclear destruction. Help Shapik explore this now-alien-feeling world, solve a variety of puzzles, and uncover the mystery of what caused the fallout, meeting many interesting characters and creatures along the way.

Originally announced under the name Shapik: The Quest 2

Updates

23 Apr, 2020
Shapik: The Moon Quest shines on Windows and Mac

Commerial sequel to 2013 Samorost-style sci-fi puzzler available now for download on Steam.
11 Feb, 2020
New teaser rises for Shapik: The Moon Quest

Rebranded side-scrolling sci-fi puzzler to be launched 'when it's done' on Windows PC.
25 Feb, 2018
Shapik’s second quest leads to playable demo

Commercial sequel to Samorost-style freeware adventure coming this summer.

Walkthrough for Shapik: The Moon Quest

Stuck in Shapik: The Moon Quest, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Shapik: The Moon Quest and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Shapik:The Moon Quest launch date announcement trailer

Shapik: The Moon Quest

Shapik the Quest 2 gameplay trailer

Adventure Games by Paul Podberezko

» Shapik (series)

» Shapik the Quest (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

