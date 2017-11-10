Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
Suzaku
Official website
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital August 25, 2020 by Suzaku
Set in the year 2083 in Neo Hong-Kong, the story follows Mei-Lin Mak, a young woman with cybernetic eyes pulled into the maelstrom of an unsolved supernatural mystery from centuries past. As she peers deeper into the mystery, her perception of reality slowly crumbles around her, leaving her to question every intricacy of her surroundings.
Two days after launch, game temporarily recalled from Steam due to technical issues with the launch version.
