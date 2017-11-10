  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story

Set in the year 2083 in Neo Hong-Kong, the story follows Mei-Lin Mak, a young woman with cybernetic eyes pulled into the maelstrom of an unsolved supernatural mystery from centuries past. As she peers deeper into the mystery, her perception of reality slowly crumbles around her, leaving her to question every intricacy of her surroundings.

Two days after launch, game temporarily recalled from Steam due to technical issues with the launch version.

Updates

27 Aug, 2020
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story temporarily untouchable

Due to technical issues, Steam version of recently released supernatural mystery recalled.
25 Aug, 2020
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story materializes on Steam

Supernatural side-scoller blending survival horror, sci-fi and Chinese folklore available now on Windows, Mac and Linux.
30 Jun, 2018
Sense to become reality thanks to successful Kickstarter

Demo available for indie cyberpunk ghost story coming next June.
17 May, 2018
Second Kickstarter makes Sense for A Cyberpunk Ghost Story

Demo available for 2.5D horror game inspired by Fatal Frame and Clock Tower.
10 Nov, 2017
Feels like there’s a Kickstarter for Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story

Side-scrolling thriller inspired by Clock Tower and Fatal Frame coming next August.

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
