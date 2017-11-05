  • Log In | Sign Up

IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts)

IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) - Cover art

You wake up sitting at the table of a luxurious banquet. You have a terrible headache and no memories of who you are. You look around and you see that everyone is dead but you. Why are they all dead? Why are you not? Explore the huge mansion where the events occurred and discover what and why has happened. You will have to solve puzzles, dodge traps and investigate thoroughly to discover the heartless and cruel truth.

Updates

10 Dec, 2020
IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) out now on PC

Black and white murder mystery starring wooden mannequins available now for download on Steam; coming to consoles next year.
28 Oct, 2020
Trailer gets out for Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts

Black-and-white mystery about dead wooden dummies coming to PC on December 10th and to consoles in 2021.
17 Dec, 2017
Crowdfunding breathes life into Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis

Film noir-inspired first-person adventure aiming for October 2018 release.
5 Nov, 2017
Kickstarter to ponder for Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis

Film noir-inspired first-person mystery starring wood puppets coming in October 2018.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) is an adventure game, released in 2020 by TieSoft. IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts), at this time the community has not provided a rating for IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts).