IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths in Damipolis: Inner Thoughts)
TieSoft
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4
- Digital December 10, 2020 by BadLand Publishing
You wake up sitting at the table of a luxurious banquet. You have a terrible headache and no memories of who you are. You look around and you see that everyone is dead but you. Why are they all dead? Why are you not? Explore the huge mansion where the events occurred and discover what and why has happened. You will have to solve puzzles, dodge traps and investigate thoroughly to discover the heartless and cruel truth.
Black and white murder mystery starring wooden mannequins available now for download on Steam; coming to consoles next year.
Black-and-white mystery about dead wooden dummies coming to PC on December 10th and to consoles in 2021.
Film noir-inspired first-person adventure aiming for October 2018 release.
Film noir-inspired first-person mystery starring wood puppets coming in October 2018.
