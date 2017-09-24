  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Within Whispers: The Fall (2020) - Game details

Within Whispers: The Fall

Within Whispers: The Fall - Cover art

In the first of a four-part episodic series, follow Aska, a brave young woman dealing with her brother’s disappearance on the battlefields of the Great War. Trapped in the horrors of war, she can see and communicate with ghosts of dead soldiers. While struggling with this unusual ‘gift’, there is one ghost she is hoping not to meet.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

A Month of Movies – Upcoming games January 2020 video preview

A new year is upon us and Gamewalker offers up his first video preview of 2020, foreseeing all the adventures that matter this month.

View video preview Jan 3, 2020

Updates

10 Aug, 2018
Sounds like Within Whispers to be delayed until fall

Debut of war-themed episodic drama pushed back to October.
24 Sep, 2017
Within Whispers set to make noise on PC next spring

First details unveiled for choice-driven narrative adventure exploring the horrors of WWI.

Walkthrough for Within Whispers: The Fall

Stuck in Within Whispers: The Fall, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Within Whispers: The Fall and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #1
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #2
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #3
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #4
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #5
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #6
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #7
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #8
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #9
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #10
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #11
'Within Whispers: The Fall - Screenshot #12

Within Whispers teaser

Within Whispers premiere teaser

What our readers think of Within Whispers: The Fall

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by Thorium Studios

» Within Whispers (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Within Whispers: The Fall by Thorium Studios - Adventure Game

Within Whispers: The Fall is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Thorium Studios. Within Whispers: The Fall has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Within Whispers: The Fall, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Within Whispers: The Fall.