Within Whispers: The Fall
In the first of a four-part episodic series, follow Aska, a brave young woman dealing with her brother’s disappearance on the battlefields of the Great War. Trapped in the horrors of war, she can see and communicate with ghosts of dead soldiers. While struggling with this unusual ‘gift’, there is one ghost she is hoping not to meet.
Walkthrough for Within Whispers: The FallStuck in Within Whispers: The Fall, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Within Whispers: The Fall and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Within Whispers: The Fall » View all screenshots (14)
Videos for Within Whispers: The Fall » View all videos
What our readers think of Within Whispers: The Fall
No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?
Game Information