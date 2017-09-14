  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Shadows by the Waterhouse (2020) - Game details

Shadows by the Waterhouse

Shadows by the Waterhouse - Cover art

Dark shadows of the past hover over the old waterhouse. What starts as a romantic walk turns into a criminal investigation when you begin exploring the mysterious old weir. Are illegal experiments being conducted here, and if so, of what kind? And what do the enigmatic doctor and her late husband, a renowned neuroscientist and brain surgeon, have to do with it?

Originally released in December 2017 as just the first of a two-part adventure before being re-released with Chapter 2: The Glass Files in a single “Major Version” update in March 2020.

Updates

24 Mar, 2020
Shadows by the Waterhouse completed with major update

Two-part 'retro crime adventure' available in single purchase on itch.io for Windows PC.
19 Dec, 2017
Shadows by the Waterhouse envelop itch.io

First of a two-part '80s-style first-person mystery series available now for Windows PC.
15 Sep, 2017
Kickstarter emerges from Shadows by the Waterhouse

'80s-style first-person crime thriller seeking modest support for expanded content.

Walkthrough for Shadows by the Waterhouse

Stuck in Shadows by the Waterhouse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Shadows by the Waterhouse and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #1
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #2
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #3
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #4
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #5
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #6
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #7
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #8
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #9
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #10
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #11
'Shadows by the Waterhouse - Screenshot #12

Shadows by the Waterhouse – Major Version (Chapters 1 and 2) trailer

Shadows by the Waterhouse: Chapter 2 – The Glass Files teaser

Shadows by the Waterhouse – Kickstarter trailer

What our readers think of Shadows by the Waterhouse

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Shadows by the Waterhouse yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Raphael Vogt

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Shadows by the Waterhouse by Raphael Vogt - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Shadows by the Waterhouse is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Raphael Vogt. Shadows by the Waterhouse has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Shadows by the Waterhouse, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Shadows by the Waterhouse.