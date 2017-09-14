Shadows by the Waterhouse
Developer:
Raphael Vogt
Related Links
itch.io purchase page
Platforms:
PC
- Digital March 24, 2020 by Raphael Vogt
Dark shadows of the past hover over the old waterhouse. What starts as a romantic walk turns into a criminal investigation when you begin exploring the mysterious old weir. Are illegal experiments being conducted here, and if so, of what kind? And what do the enigmatic doctor and her late husband, a renowned neuroscientist and brain surgeon, have to do with it?
Originally released in December 2017 as just the first of a two-part adventure before being re-released with Chapter 2: The Glass Files in a single “Major Version” update in March 2020.
Updates
Two-part 'retro crime adventure' available in single purchase on itch.io for Windows PC.
First of a two-part '80s-style first-person mystery series available now for Windows PC.
'80s-style first-person crime thriller seeking modest support for expanded content.
Game Information