Harold Halibut

Within a diverse community inside the wreck of a spaceship, stuck under sea on a distant water planet, a young janitor and lab assistant named Harold goes about his daily routine. This includes assisting Professor Jeanne Mareaux, one of the lead scientists on board, in her attempt to relaunch the ship. But their plan is soon to be interrupted by an encounter with the uncharted world outside.

There is currently no target release date for this game due to a failed crowdfunding campaign.

Harold Halibut is available at:

Gamescom 2018 pic 3 Article

Gamescom 2018 round-up: Part 3

Another exhausting year comes to a close with the final chronicle of our jam-packed adventure in Germany.

Read more Oct 2, 2018

Updates

29 Jan, 2024
Harold Halibut Demo now available

Step into an extraordinary underwater world: explore intricately designed environments in this narrative-driven adventure.
7 Apr, 2021
Harold Halibut re-emerges with new story trailer

Long-awaited hand-crafted sci-fi claymation adventure "coming soonish" to PC and consoles.
24 Jul, 2017
New trailer emerges from Harold Halibut

Entirely hand-crafted adventure seeking big final push in ongoing Kickstarter campaign.
5 Jul, 2017
Harold Halibut fishing for funds on Kickstarter

Entirely hand-crafted stop-motion adventure seeking €150,000 by August 4th.
9 Apr, 2017
First details emerge for Harold Halibut

First trailer highlights underwater sci-fi comic adventure made from hand-crafted materials.

Walkthrough for Harold Halibut

Stuck in Harold Halibut, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Harold Halibut and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Harold Halibut story trailer 2021

Harold Halibut - A Handmade Adventure Game teaser #2

Harold Halibut - “Making of” teaser

Adventure Games by Slow Bros.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Claymation
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Harold Halibut is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Slow Bros.. Harold Halibut has a Claymation style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Harold Halibut, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Harold Halibut.
