Harold Halibut
Within a diverse community inside the wreck of a spaceship, stuck under sea on a distant water planet, a young janitor and lab assistant named Harold goes about his daily routine. This includes assisting Professor Jeanne Mareaux, one of the lead scientists on board, in her attempt to relaunch the ship. But their plan is soon to be interrupted by an encounter with the uncharted world outside.
There is currently no target release date for this game due to a failed crowdfunding campaign.
Developer:
Slow Bros.
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- Digital April 16, 2024 by Slow Bros.
Harold Halibut
is available at:
Game Information