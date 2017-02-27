  • Log In | Sign Up

Dark Hope

Dark Hope - Cover art

Dark Hope is a puzzle adventure game set in a steampunk world where electricity started and ended its existence with the light bulb. Towering clockwork puzzles and archaic symbols cover the halls. Strange rifts of light span the hallways. Something lurks in the dark your only hope to freedom is to find the truth about this strange abandoned lab.

Updates

23 Dec, 2019
Dark Hope realized on Windows, Mac and Linux

First-person 3D steampunk puzzler available to download now on itch.io; coming next month to Steam.
24 Oct, 2019
Dark Hope optimistically tries again on Kickstarter

First-person steampunk puzzle-adventure targeting January 2020 release on Windows PC.
15 Apr, 2019
Dark Hope back in spotlight with new trailer

First-person, realtime 3D steampunk puzzler coming to PC in January 2020.
28 Feb, 2017
Dark Hope seeking bright future on Kickstarter

Indie 3D puzzler set in grim steampunk world targets $1,500 goal by March 15th.

Walkthrough for Dark Hope

Stuck in Dark Hope, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dark Hope and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of Dark Hope

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Adventure Games by Broken Bunny Studios

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Steampunk
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

