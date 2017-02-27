Dark Hope
Developer:
Broken Bunny Studios
Related Links
itch.io purchase page
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital December 23, 2020 by Broken Bunny Studios
Dark Hope is a puzzle adventure game set in a steampunk world where electricity started and ended its existence with the light bulb. Towering clockwork puzzles and archaic symbols cover the halls. Strange rifts of light span the hallways. Something lurks in the dark your only hope to freedom is to find the truth about this strange abandoned lab.
Updates
First-person 3D steampunk puzzler available to download now on itch.io; coming next month to Steam.
First-person steampunk puzzle-adventure targeting January 2020 release on Windows PC.
First-person, realtime 3D steampunk puzzler coming to PC in January 2020.
Indie 3D puzzler set in grim steampunk world targets $1,500 goal by March 15th.
Game Information