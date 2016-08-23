0 new post/s since your last visit
Sally Face
Developer:
Steve Gabry
Official website
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Steve Gabry
Sally Face is about a boy with blue pigtails, a prosthetic face and a mysterious past. Guide him on weird adventures through high school and beyond; dealing with the many oddities and hardships in his life.
The complete five-part adventure game series.
