  Sally Face (2019) - Game details
Sally Face

Sally Face - Cover art

Sally Face is about a boy with blue pigtails, a prosthetic face and a mysterious past. Guide him on weird adventures through high school and beyond; dealing with the many oddities and hardships in his life.

The complete five-part adventure game series.

Our Review

Unrated

Unrated: "Not a reflection of quality. We generally do not assign star ratings to freeware releases or any commercial game that is either part of an unfinished episodic series or falls too far outside our genre standards for what defines an adventure."
» Read the full review

Available at

Humble Bundle
GOG
Readers rating

Related Articles

Sally Face: Episode One – Strange Neighbors review Article

Sally Face: Episode One – Strange Neighbors review

The haunting five-part tale settles in with a promising but lightweight series debut about a troubled boy in a mask named Sal.

Review score - 0 Read the review » Sep 10, 2018

Updates

14 Dec, 2019
Sally Face reappears with Episode Five release

Surreal point-and-click adventure about a boy with pigtails and a prosthetic face now complete on Windows, Mac and Linux.
30 Nov, 2018
Sally Face reconvenes on Steam with Episode 4: The Trial

Next installment of psychological mystery available as part of Season Pass DLC.
23 Nov, 2018
Date set for Sally Face: Episode 4 – The Trial next week

Penultimate installment in surreal hand-painted mystery coming to PC on November 30th. 
13 Feb, 2018
Sally Face draws another look on Steam

Third of five episodes, The Bologna Incident, available now as part of season pass DLC.
2 Sep, 2017
Sally Face reappears in Wretched second episode launch

Five-part point-and-click adventure series continues on Windows, Mac and Linux.
24 Sep, 2016
Sally Face expresses a need on Indiegogo

Episodic series' first installment free during duration of crowdfunding campaign.
26 Aug, 2016
New face of episodic adventuring is Sally Face

Walkthrough for Sally Face

Stuck in Sally Face, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sally Face and wonder no more!

Sally Face trailer

Sally Face: Episode Four – The Trial

Sally Face: Episode Three – The Bologna Incident

What our readers think of Sally Face

Adventure Games by Steve Gabry

» Sally Face (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Sally Face is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Steve Gabry. Sally Face has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Sally Face and rate it as Unrated, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Sally Face.