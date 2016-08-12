The Shattering
Developer:
SuperSexySoftware
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
- Digital April 21, 2020 by Deck13
You must explore the mind of a man trapped inside his own self-created hell consisting of white, austere rooms that continually change to reflect his fragile psyche. You can keep him from going insane by making the right choices and performing the correct actions, but if you fail, his world falls apart figuratively but also literally: it will shatter, leaving you in a white space unable to proceed.
The Shattering is available at:
Updates
First-person 3D black-and-white horror adventure available now for download on Steam and GOG.
Black-and-white psychological thriller due to arrive on Windows PC on April 21st.
Deck13 to publish black-and-white pychological thriller on PC in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Replayable psychological horror adventure announced for 2018 release.
Game Information