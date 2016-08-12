  • Log In | Sign Up

The Shattering

Shattering, The - Cover art

You must explore the mind of a man trapped inside his own self-created hell consisting of white, austere rooms that continually change to reflect his fragile psyche. You can keep him from going insane by making the right choices and performing the correct actions, but if you fail, his world falls apart figuratively but also literally: it will shatter, leaving you in a white space unable to proceed.

Updates

21 Apr, 2020
The Shattering fully assembled on Windows PC

First-person 3D black-and-white horror adventure available now for download on Steam and GOG.
8 Apr, 2020
New trailer, launch date break out of The Shattering

Black-and-white psychological thriller due to arrive on Windows PC on April 21st.
7 May, 2019
New gameplay trailer shows pieces of The Shattering

Deck13 to publish black-and-white pychological thriller on PC in the fourth quarter of 2019.
12 Aug, 2016
First details broken for The Shattering

Replayable psychological horror adventure announced for 2018 release.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Drama, Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Shattering by SuperSexySoftware - Adventure Game

