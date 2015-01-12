  • Log In | Sign Up

Twelve Minutes

Twelve Minutes - Cover art

Your wife is accused of killing her father, and you are doomed to live the same twelve minutes inside your apartment unless you use your knowledge of what is going to happen in order to change the outcome and break the loop.

Updates

19 Aug, 2021
Launch time arrives for Twelve Minutes on PC and Xbox platforms

Top-down, time-looping narrative thriller available now for download via Steam, Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft store. 
14 Jun, 2021
Only two months until Twelve Minutes according to new trailer

Time-looping, single-room thriller starring the voices of Willem Defoe, Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy coming to PC and Xbox consoles on August 19th.
27 Aug, 2020
Twelve Minutes trailer at hand with impressive cast reveal

Top-down time-loop adventure coming to PC and Xbox to include James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.
10 Jun, 2019
The time has come for the first Twelve Minutes trailer

Time-looping thriller with overhead presentation coming to PC and consoles in 2020.
12 Jan, 2015
Less than twelve months to time-looping Twelve Minutes

Walkthrough for Twelve Minutes

Stuck in Twelve Minutes, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Twelve Minutes and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Luis Antonio

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Twelve Minutes is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Luis Antonio. Twelve Minutes has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Twelve Minutes, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Twelve Minutes.
