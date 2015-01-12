Twelve Minutes
Developer:
Luis Antonio
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital August 19, 2021 by Annapurna Interactive
Your wife is accused of killing her father, and you are doomed to live the same twelve minutes inside your apartment unless you use your knowledge of what is going to happen in order to change the outcome and break the loop.
Walkthrough for Twelve MinutesStuck in Twelve Minutes, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Twelve Minutes and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Twelve Minutes » View all screenshots (8)
Videos for Twelve Minutes » View all videos
What our readers think of Twelve Minutes
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Twelve Minutes yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information