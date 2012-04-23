Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
Edna wakes up in the padded cell of an insane asylum with no memory of her past or how she ended up there. Only one thing is for certain: She has been wrongfully imprisoned and will have to escape! After all, she feels entirely sane – and her speaking stuffed toy bunny Harvey wholeheartedly agrees. Together they undertake a daring breakout attempt, meeting up with numerous oddball inmates, like the Man in the Bee’s Costume or Siamese twins Hoti and Moti. But Dr. Marcel, the sinister head of the institute, will do everything in his power to stop Edna. What evil scheme is afoot? Slowly Edna begins to regain her memories of the past…
Developer:
Daedalic Entertainment
Platforms:
iPad, PC
- United Kingdom February 11, 2011 by Lace Mamba Global
- United States February 8, 2011 by Viva Media
What our readers think of Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
Posted by diego on Jan 6, 2024
One of a kind
There isn’t, and there never will be a game like this. The “biggest flaw” of the game is ironically its biggest strength - the sheer amount of things to do, things to try, which might prove overwhelming for many players. It’s a philosophy on its own....
Posted by thorn969 on Sep 10, 2015
Buggy game and lackluster story for me
I found the interface annoying and the storyline a bit absurd and uninteresting. The game seemed to involve an excessive amount of backtracking. The characters were uninteresting to me and I did not really find it entertaining. And, to top it all off, the...
