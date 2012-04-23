Edna wakes up in the padded cell of an insane asylum with no memory of her past or how she ended up there. Only one thing is for certain: She has been wrongfully imprisoned and will have to escape! After all, she feels entirely sane – and her speaking stuffed toy bunny Harvey wholeheartedly agrees. Together they undertake a daring breakout attempt, meeting up with numerous oddball inmates, like the Man in the Bee’s Costume or Siamese twins Hoti and Moti. But Dr. Marcel, the sinister head of the institute, will do everything in his power to stop Edna. What evil scheme is afoot? Slowly Edna begins to regain her memories of the past…