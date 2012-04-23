  • Log In | Sign Up

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Edna wakes up in the padded cell of an insane asylum with no memory of her past or how she ended up there. Only one thing is for certain: She has been wrongfully imprisoned and will have to escape! After all, she feels entirely sane – and her speaking stuffed toy bunny Harvey wholeheartedly agrees. Together they undertake a daring breakout attempt, meeting up with numerous oddball inmates, like the Man in the Bee’s Costume or Siamese twins Hoti and Moti. But Dr. Marcel, the sinister head of the institute, will do everything in his power to stop Edna. What evil scheme is afoot? Slowly Edna begins to regain her memories of the past…

Our Review

» Read the full review
Readers rating

4 24 5 0 Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Very good

Average based on 24 ratings
Your rating
11 Feb, 2011
Edna & Harvey break out worldwide
Daedalic's "old school" comic adventure now shipping in both UK and North America
12 Jan, 2011
Edna & Harvey break into North America next month
Viva Media to pubish Daedalic's loonie comic adventure on February 8th
8 Dec, 2010
Edna & Harvey set to break out with Collector’s Edition in January
New trailer accompanies details of boxed version coming to UK
2 Aug, 2010
Daedalic’s hot new adventure lineup bound for UK
Edna & Harvey, A New Beginning, and Deponia to be published by Lace Mamba Global
5 Aug, 2009
Edna & Harvey to break out of Germany for worldwide release
Merscom to publish retail and online versions of Daedalic's quirky adventure
30 Apr, 2008
Edna & Harvey website breaks out
Loony 2D adventure launches next month in Germany

What our readers think of Edna & Harvey: The Breakout


Posted by diego on Jan 6, 2024

One of a kind


There isn't, and there never will be a game like this. The "biggest flaw" of the game is ironically its biggest strength - the sheer amount of things to do, things to try, which might prove overwhelming for many players. It's a philosophy on its own....
Read the review »

Posted by thorn969 on Sep 10, 2015

Buggy game and lackluster story for me


I found the interface annoying and the storyline a bit absurd and uninteresting. The game seemed to involve an excessive amount of backtracking. The characters were uninteresting to me and I did not really find it entertaining. And, to top it all off, the...
Read the review »

Game Information

Platform iPad, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media DVD, Internet download

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout by Daedalic Entertainment - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout is an adventure game, released in 2011 by Daedalic Entertainment. Edna & Harvey: The Breakout has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Edna & Harvey: The Breakout and rate it as Good, meanwhile the community rating for Edna & Harvey: The Breakout is Very good.
