With the planet fractured into coalitions representing “The West” and “The East,” a mysterious infection forces people to live under city lockdown... No, that isn't a description of today's geopolitical landscape and deadly pandemic, but rather the "funky apocalyptic" world of KAPIA, an upcoming point-and-click adventure by indie developer 2FOR2. Filled with quirky characters and an eclectic mishmash of medieval architecture and futuristic gadgets, this game tells the tale of a young girl named Reny and her grandfather Stefan as the two attempt to end the conflict once and for all. To that, however, they're going to need a little help – not just from in-game allies, but financial support from those willing to support the game through Kickstarter. With a campaign to raise $12,000 USD by October 15th well underway, Joshua Cleveland of Weird Gaming Adventure caught up with Anna, one half of the husband and wife team behind KAPIA, to learn more about the unique adventure that awaits when the game is released next spring.