An FMV Christmas: Season’s Greetings 2020

We know just what you want for Christmas this year: to hear from the special people in your life via video!

Okay, maybe we’ve all had our fill of Skype, FaceTime and Zoom and really just need a good hug from loved ones, but that’s out of the question this year and it’s impossible to do that from all around the world anyway. And remember, we were doing remote greetings before they were cool.

None of us could have imagined a year like this, but here we are again at this special time of peace, joy, goodwill on Earth (remember those?) and AG’s annual holiday video! Yes, once more we’ve invited many of the best and brightest adventure game developers, whose hard work and creative brilliance helped get us through 2020 with our sanity relatively intact, to extend a very personal message to our community.

Whether it’s Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or another occasion you celebrate, we here at Adventure Gamers offer our own best wishes to you as well. Stay strong, stay safe, cherish those around you, even at a distance, and let’s all look forward to a much better, healthier year ahead.

And now, roll film! Enjoy.



Video Table of Contents

00:15 – Ken Williams, founder of Sierra On-Line(!) and author (Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings)

00:50 – Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou, Polygon Treehouse (Röki)

1: 28 – Jonathan Boakes, Darkling Room; Matt Clark, Shadow Tor Studios (Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil, Silent Night)

2: 03 – Jean-Baptiste de Clerfayt (Lancelot’s Hangover)

2: 52 – Happy Volcano (The Almost Gone)

3: 26 – Chris Bischoff, THE BROTHERHOOD (Beautiful Desolation)

3: 55 – Double Fine (Psychonauts 2)

4: 40 – Francisco Sáenz, 3f Interactivo (Reversion)

6: 18 – Dan Marshall, Size Five Games (Lair of the Clockwork God)

6: 34 – Amanita Design (Creaks)

7: 17 – Stormling Studios (Transient)

8: 45 – Mattis Folkestad, machineboy (Embracelet)

9: 38 – Stefano Rossitto, Madit Entertainment (The Hand of Glory)

10: 21 – Simon Mesnard, Simon Says Watch! Play! (Boïnihi: The K'i Codex)

11: 38 – Kaizen Game Works (Paradise Killer)

13: 22 – Triple Topping Games (Welcome to Elk)

14: 54 – Bálint Bánk Varga, The Wild Gentlemen (Chicken Police)

15: 57 – Perfectly Paranormal (Helheim Hassle)

16: 56 – Cael O’Sullivan and Hidden Track (SHUT IN)

18: 18 – Marta Gil, Mighty Polygon (Relicta)

19:00 – Revolution Software (Beyond a Steel Sky)

P.S. No holiday is complete without (re)playing the Christmas Quest trilogy! It just keeps getting better and better every year, even though we've fixed none of the flaws!