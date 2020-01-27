2019 Aggie Awards – Readers’ Choice poll

Best Story No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED One of the core components of any adventure, the game’s narrative must engage the player’s interest and imagination. Entertaining in its own right, a good story also immerses the player in a believable game world and serves as motivation to overcome the challenges presented. While often accompanied by quality writing, the plot is a distinct feature that may or may not be ably supported by the actual dialogue – if in fact it has dialogue at all.

Best Writing – Comedy No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED Arguably the hardest genre to write well, comedy done right has the ability both to amuse and uplift, finding humour in the ordinary and laughter in the unexpected. Often dismissed for not being “serious writing” (oh, the irony!), comedy has long been a beloved adventure staple and deserves appropriate recognition.

Best Writing – Drama No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED If comedy lifts the soul, then drama explores and challenges it. Though sometimes misrepresented as dry and boring or overly theatrical, a gripping drama simply engages players on a deeper emotional level. Quality writing is essential in maintaining the player’s connection to the characters, game world, and the story unfolding.

Best Character Gabriel Knight... April Ryan... Guybrush Threepwood. These names roll off the tongue of any adventure gamer as a testament to the importance of compelling protagonists in an adventure. But just as important are the villains, sidekicks, and significant supporting characters, which are often the juiciest parts. This category recognizes those who have made the most memorable contribution, regardless of role.

Best Gameplay No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED Puzzles are an integral aspect of adventure gameplay, but not the only one. Good pacing, rich exploration, and variety of activities are all factors in player enjoyment as well, all suitably integrated into the storyline. The best games seek the right balance of these elements for the most rewarding gameplay experience, whatever the approach.

Best Concept A somewhat ambiguous category meant to highlight any unusual, distinctive element. A creative concept can run the gamut from unique story premise to clever game mechanics, from stylistic choice to technical innovation. For the purpose of this award, it doesn’t even need to have been successfully implemented, as it’s the idea itself that deserves the acknowledgement in a genre renowned for its conservative approach. (Note: VR is a shared evolution among many new adventures, so that alone does not constitute an individual game concept.)

Best Setting No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED Adventures can transport us to memorable places we’ve never been before, including those we never even imagined. Or perhaps to locales inspired by real-world locations, but never quite like this, making them feel fresh and new and awe-inspiring all over again. In these games, the setting is like an integral character of its own, inseparable from the story taking place within its borders.

Best Graphic Design No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED If a picture is worth a thousand words, this category speaks volumes. Regardless of technique, this award recognizes games that are not only visually attractive but stylistically distinctive. One look at a screenshot should elicit not only jaw-dropping admiration, but intuitive recognition of the game to which it belongs. This award includes both game world and character design, but not cinematics.

Best Animation No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED From “bustling” city streets that look deserted to clouds that never move, animation is rarely the genre’s strong suit, often the victim of budget constraints. But richly animated adventures add so much to player immersion that any game that goes the extra mile in this area is deserving of appreciation. This category includes in-game character and ambient animations, plus cinematic cutscenes.

Best Music No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED As a complementary element playing in the background, often a game’s music is noticeable only when it becomes intrusive, but a strong score and attention to timing can add so much to the ambience. Dramatic escalations can heighten tension at just the right moments, while a catchy theme song can make a soundtrack truly memorable, and an in-game number even more so. Whatever its particular strengths, the game that excels musically deserves its accolades, even if its impact is subtle.

Best Acting (Voice or Live Action) No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED Often under-valued by publishers but never by gamers, good acting can enhance a player’s investment in characters as surely as poor acting can ruin it. With so much international localization, voice-overs can be difficult to skillfully oversee, but any game benefits greatly from proper direction and believable acting. Live acting, meanwhile, adds an entirely new realistic dynamic, but the added realism makes it that much harder to pull off successfully. This category refers to the overall quality of performances in a game, not to individual characters.

Best Sound Effects No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye 7th Sector Adventure Boy Jailbreak Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Apartment 327 Argonus and the Gods of Stone Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blacksad: Under the Skin Blair Witch Blind Souls Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Devotion Disco Elysium Discolored Discrepant Doll Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Draugen Drawn Down Dry Drowning Eastshade Ellen Elsinore Epitasis Escape Lala 2 Exorcise the Demons The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Felix the Reaper Feria d’Arles A Fisherman’s Tale Forgiveness FRACTER Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green The Great Perhaps Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Guard Duty Headspun Heaven’s Vault The House of Da Vinci 2 Hypnospace Outlaw Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Interrogation: You will be deceived Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King Ladderhead The Land of Crows Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Observation The Occupation Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Outer Wilds Over the Alps Pendula Swing Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Platonic Paranoia Profundum Rainswept Reality Incognita Repressed ROOM 208 Sally Face Sea of Solitude The Secrets of Jesus Shadow Point Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer A Shor t Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Smile for Me Sole Some Distant Memory The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG STARDROP Stela Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Superliminal Tangle Tower Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Through Abandoned: The Refuge Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Twin Peaks VR Vane Vasilis The Walking Dead: The Final Season The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Whispers of a Machine Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Yet Another Hero Story Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho ZED As with animation, sound effects are frequently given short shrift in adventures, but effective use of audio adds a vital layer of moody ambience. You may not be able to put your finger on the reason, but some games make you feel like you’re really there, and often the atmospheric sounds have drawn you in subconsciously.

Best Non-Traditional Adventure No Answer 7th Sector Adventures of Isabelle Fine: Murder on Rails AI: The Somnium Files Alt-Frequencies Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS – The Awakening of Golden Jazz Apartment 327 Arise – A Simple Story The Beast Inside The Black Widow Blair Witch Blindfold VR The Bradwell Conspiracy Close to the Sun Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan DARQ Devotion Disco Elysium Discrepant Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive Dry Drowning Ellen Elsinore Exorcise the Demons Felix the Reaper A Fisherman’s Tale FRACTER Ghost Giant Golden Treasure: The Great Green Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son Headspun Heaven’s Vault Hypnospace Outlaw Interrogation: You will be deceived Journey for Elysium Jupiter & Mars Ladderhead Last Labyrinth The Last Letter Layers of Fear 2 Leprechaun Shadow The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Lost Ember Mage’s Initiation: Reign of the Elements Mars Underground Moonrise Fall Moons of Madness Nauticrawl Night Call Night Lights NITE Team 4 Observation The Occupation Outer Wilds Over the Alps Phoenix Tales Photographs Pilgrims A Place for the Unwilling Profundum Repressed ROOM 208 Sea of Solitude Shadow Point A Short Hike Silver Chains SIMULACRA 2 The Sinking City Sole The Sojourn Spirit Hunter: NG Stela Superliminal Telling Lies Terror in the Atomic Desert Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Time, Space and Matter Twin Peaks VR Vane The Walking Dead: The Final Season Wanderlust Travel Stories We. The Revolution We Were Here Together Weakless Where the Bees Make Honey Witch Loraine’s Death Game Woven Your Future Self YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Yuppie Psycho For a genre that’s remained largely unchanged for decades, it’s actually got a rich history of experimental titles that push the creative envelope in unique, memorable ways. They don’t “evolve” or “redefine” adventures, but rather expand our understanding of what an adventure can be with their bold vision. Purists may resist, but this award honours those games that stretch beyond traditional genre conventions to offer something completely new, or at least present the familiar in imaginative new ways. Note: The winner of your Best Adventure Aggie should also win either Best Non-Traditional or Best Traditional adventure. These categories are not intended solely for runner-ups to the grand prize.

Best Traditional Adventure No Answer The 13th Doll – A Fan Game of The 7th Guest 3 GEEKS 3rd eye Adventure Boy Jailbreak Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest The Antidote Argonus and the Gods of Stone Blacksad: Under the Skin Blind Souls Brukel The Castle Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank The Cinema Rosa Clam Man The Cult: Marduk's Longest Night Cursed Roots Cutish Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Dark Hope The Death of Erin Myers Demons Never Lie Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Discolored Doll Draugen Drawn Down Eastshade Epitasis Escape Lala 2 The Eye of Borrack The Fall of April Feria d’Arles Forgiveness Fractured Minds Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard Gangsters 1920 Ghetto Conspiracy Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure The Great Perhaps Guard Duty The House of Da Vinci 2 Interactivity: The Interactive Experience Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love Jenny LeClue – Detectivú Krabat and the Secret of the Sorbian King The Land of Crows Life Is Strange 2 Lightstep Chronicles Little Misfortune Lorelai Massïra Memorrha Monkeys & Dragons Mosaic Mr. Maze Murder Mystery Machine Mutazione Myha: Return to the Lost Island The Mystery of Woolley Mountain Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Nobodies Nordlicht Now You See Nubla 2 Odysseus Kosmos and His Robot Quest Pendula Swing Platonic Paranoia Rainswept Reality Incognita Sally Face The Secrets of Jesus Shadows and Dust She and the Light Bearer Smile for Me Some Distant Memory STARDROP Still There Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Tangle Tower Through Abandoned: The Refuge Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew Trüberbrook Vasilis The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Whispers of a Machine Yet Another Hero Story ZED Why mess with a good thing? While innovative adventures provide a welcome breath of fresh air, the lifeblood of the genre continues to be the many games that closely adhere to the comfortable, tried-and-true design formulas. Full of inventory and/or logic puzzles, memorable character dialogue, epic storylines and immersive exploration, they may not have changed much since Monkey Island and Myst – or even the original Zork for some – but they’re no less enjoyable when done well. Note: The winner of your Best Adventure Aggie should also win either Best Non-Traditional or Best Traditional adventure. These two sub-categories are not intended solely for runner-ups to the grand prize.