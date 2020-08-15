ZAAM turns up on Windows PC

ZAAM might sound like an action bubble in a Batman comic, but really it's the title of a newly released psychological horror game by indie developer Alon Zubin.

While story details are intentionally sparse, players take control of a man whose young daughter has gone missing. The search for little Lucy takes you not to the usual places one might expect, however, but rather to a "surreal environment" where your own memories begin to unravel. As they do, an "ominous story will come forth; a story about an unsettling relationship between a father and his daughter." Players must choose wisely how to handle the situation, as the decisions you make promise to "irrevocably shape the course of Lucy’s life."

Inspired by John Carpenter and David Cronenberg films, as well as interactive thrillers such as SOMA, Gone Home, and Layers of Fear, ZAAM is "based on a true story," or rather two real-world cases: the unsolved disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, and the murder of Rose Pizem in 2008. Events in the game take place in 2009 Massachusetts, and "out of respect for the dead the names have been changed." The story appears to be much more psychologically focused than investigative in any case, designed to evoke a "dreamlike" state with a "dark and eerie atmosphere" and some light puzzle solving along the way. The experience isn't intended to be a long one, projected to take about 90 minutes at minimum or "3 hours for completionists."

If you've got the nerve to pursue young Lucy wherever the search may take you, there's no need to wait, as ZAAM is available now on Steam for Windows PC.