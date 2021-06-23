Word leaks out that Avolteha coming to mobile devices

Water: the source of all life. When it comes to survival, nothing could be more important. That is as true elsewhere in the galaxy as it is here on Earth, as we'll find out soon when Avolteha arrives on mobile devices.

Picopeople's upcoming point-and-tap adventure will drop players on the eponymous planet covered in sand, rocks and volcanoes. Water is a rare and precious commodity here, found only in the clouds and requiring the use of special mushrooms found on the planet's surface to extract it. Due to their importance, settlements have sprung up around these mushrooms, and a sky city was constructed when the mushrooms grew too large to manage directly from the ground. But something has gone wrong. The water source has started to dry up, and it falls to Paul, a little alien who receives a plea for help from his friends to investigate the cause behind this disaster and restore the flow of H2O.

Presented in a charming third-person art style, Avolteha tasks players with exploring the game’s hand-crafted environments, interacting with the city's other inhabitants and solving "many tricky puzzles" along the way. Communication is critical but it occurs without any actual dialogue, instead opting for speech bubbles containing visual cues. With multiple slots available and cloud-based saves, up to four players can enjoy the game at any one time.

At this time there has been no announced release date for Avolteha, though it is reportedly "coming soon" to iOS devices. The developer is currently looking for assistance with beta testing, and interested parties can volunteer through the Adventure Gamers forum.