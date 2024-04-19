Windstorm Remastered: A galloping return to Kaltenbach

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered is bringing its beloved title back with a fresh coat of paint and a slew of enhancements. The game, which is based on the successful Windstorm movies and bestselling books, is being remastered by developers Aesir Interactive and Sleeprunner Studios, under the banner of publisher Mindscape. The remastered version will make its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, featuring stunning graphics realized using Unreal Engine 5.

The announcement trailer for Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered is now up on YouTube:

The game follows the story of Mika, a young girl known as a horse whisperer, as she befriends the majestic black stallion called Windstorm. Players will be able to explore the beautiful world of Kaltenbach on horseback, take care of Windstorm by grooming him, keeping his stable clean, and playing with him, and even become a racing champion. The expansive alpine region is rife with hidden secrets and breathtaking landscapes for players to discover.

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered has been given a graphical overhaul with the help of Unreal Engine 5. The remaster features updated graphics and details, enhanced animations for Windstorm and other animals, and an open world filled with new plants, improved lighting, and water effects. Players can also capture their experiences with the new photo mode, which comes with multiple filters and editing options. The game will offer 30 FPS support and 4K Upsampling. Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered is set to release on June 20. Be sure to check it out on Steam!