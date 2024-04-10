Waking Tides: an AR-Infused gaming voyage

Waking Tides, an innovative first-person AR-based adventure game, is now available on Steam. Developed by Dries Schaballie under the publishing name of AirshipFX, Waking Tides promises a captivating atmospheric adventure that thrives on experimentation and merges the lines between reality and fantasy, thanks to its augmented reality gameplay.

Set in an enigmatic oil rig shrouded in an unsettling fog, Waking Tides introduces a compelling narrative where players find themselves stranded after a faithful companion disappears into the watery abyss. The rig's deck is littered with bizarre and otherworldly objects that defy the laws of reality, setting the stage for an enigmatic and perilous journey aimed at uncovering the secrets hidden within this twisted realm.

The game's unique AR elements add an additional dimension to the gameplay experience, blurring the line between reality and fantasy. Waking Tides offers challenging puzzles, with players able to summon optional hints through an accompanying webAR application. This feature utilizes smartphones' native webAR capabilities, eliminating the need for external app downloads, a symbiosis currently unparalleled in the gaming world.

You can check out the game's AR elements in the gameplay trailer: