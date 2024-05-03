Unveiling Tales From Candleforth: A dark folklore adventure

The long-awaited folk horror adventure Tales From Candleforth is finally here! Feardemic Games announced today that the title is now available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. The game, which features a mixture of twisted beauty, puzzle, and escape room mechanics, has already received a warm welcome from the gaming community.

The game is the debut project from the independent game developer Under The Bed Games. Prior to its release, the game has received a lot of attention and positive feedback at different gaming events, indicating a promising start for the new developer.

Tales From Candleforth has already won several awards, including 'Best Puzzle Game' at IndieDevDay 2023, 'Best Art' at Gamepolis 2022, and 'Game of the Year' at Indie Games Málaga 2023. With its release, players can now experience this highly anticipated game and immerse themselves in the mysterious world of Candleforth. The game's unique mix of puzzle-solving, escape room mechanics, and compelling storytelling is sure to provide an exciting gaming experience for players.