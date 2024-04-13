Unraveling the Mystery: Tales From Candleforth release date revealed

The independent horror studio Under the Bed Games has announced the release date for their folk horror point-and-click puzzle game, Tales From Candleforth. The game, which combines escape room mechanics with an immersive narrative, is set to launch on April 30th across multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The announcement was accompanied by a date reveal trailer that gives us a glimpse into the hand-drawn, frame-by-frame 2D animation of the game:

Tales From Candleforth, published under the Feardemic banner, marks the first project from Under the Bed Games studio. The game has already received acclaim at gaming events, being part of the 10th anniversary selection at the Day of the Devs and winning several awards including 'Best Puzzle Game' at IndieDevDay 2023, 'Best Art' at Gamepolis 2022, and 'Game of the Year' at Indie Games Málaga 2023. The game will be available on Steam and other platforms on the announced date.

Tales From Candleforth is a journey into surreal horror, as players guide the protagonist, Sarah, in her search for her missing grandmother. The game features occultism, mystery, and terror as Sarah uncovers secrets hidden within her family roots. The Málaga-based Under the Bed Games studio, known for their visually compelling experiences and hand-drawn illustrations, aims to breathe life into horror stories and explore the medium with a unique perspective. This highly anticipated game is expected to offer an engaging and eerie experience for horror and puzzle game enthusiasts alike.