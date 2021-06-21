Unknown Number preparing to ring in 2022

We've all received a call intended for someone else that somehow made its way to our phone instead. Usually it's kind of a pain, but what if one not only turned out to be a happy accident but actually helped to save the world? In Unknown Number, by newly formed British developer godolphin games, one misdialed call is all it takes to plunge you into the deep waters of environmental activism, battling big oil and dodging the police. Here, in what is being billed as a "first person talker," your voice and your charming personality are your two main weapons, as you take calls, shout, whisper, and even sing your way to victory.

Two eco-warriors are plotting a heist, attempting to steal seven billion dollars from Sligoil by raiding an abandoned oil rig in the North Sea. They didn't mean to call you, but they did, and they really need your help. As well as doing a little light hacking and guiding them through the rig itself, you'll need to impersonate senior oil executives, crack codes, and trick guards by taking control of the station's tannoy system. All while getting to the bottom of what's really going on and who's pulling the strings. Are you truly working to save the planet, or unwittingly just a pawn in somebody else's game?

In addition to the expected password puzzles and online research, actual phone conversations are key in Unknown Number as you must field a series of over 60 "real" calls from the activists, oil company staff, and others. The developers claim there will be two and a half hours of professional voice acting spread over four hours of playtime. These calls, which you can choose to receive either anytime or only during certain hours, build into a branching story with "more twists and turns than an offshore oil drill," in which you will have to "make big moral decisions." In order to succeed, you'll have to "solve complex puzzles to unlock treasure vaults" using only your voice, and when things invariably begin to go wrong, you must help your counterparts navigate the "maze-like oil rig under serious time pressure." If you need help you can get hintsfrom a "Clippy-style mascot," and in between challenges you can even tell knock-knock jokes to lighten the mood.

Unknown Number will come calling in early 2022 on PC and mobile devices. In the meantime, you can follow the game's progress with regular updates through the developer's website.