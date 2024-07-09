Uncover the Smoking Gun: A new experience in Detective Gaming

Excitement as the thrilling new detective game Uncover the Smoking Gun is now available on Steam. The game, which combines the puzzle-solving elements of Case of the Golden Idol and the open-ended nature of Shadows of Doubt, promises an original mystery narrative that will engage and delight fans of the genre.

In Uncover the Smoking Gun, players step into the shoes of a detective, arriving at a crime scene where victims are dead and robots are among the suspects. The immersive adventure requires players to explore their surroundings, gather clues, and solve the mystery to uncover the truth. The game's innovative procedurally generated dialogue system utilizes speech styles unique to each suspect, providing endless possibilities as players approach their interrogations. Get a glimpse of the action in the game's trailer:

The game features a rich, hand-crafted narrative that encourages players to examine the crime scene, gather clues, and formulate their questions. The investigation board allows players to piece together their findings and at the end of each case, players receive a grade based on their sleuthing prowess and accuracy. Players can replay cases to reveal new aspects of the mystery and try to improve their score. So, it's time to sharpen your pencil and pour a cup of coffee, as Uncover the Smoking Gun is ready to challenge your detective skills.