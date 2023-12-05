Titanic: A Space Between - A VR Time-Bending Adventure

In the upcoming VR adventure Titanic: A Space Between, players will get to experience the notorious Titanic shipwreck from an entirely new perspective. Set for release at the end of 2023, the game is developed for Meta Quest, Pico, and SteamVR. You can check out the official trailer here:

The game transports the player back in time to the Titanic, on a secret mission to investigate the disappearance of a woman named Diana. However, due to a glitch in the time travel process, you arrive 24 hours late, right in the middle of the ship's disastrous sinking. With state-of-the-art gadgets at your disposal and a series of puzzles to solve, your objective is to find Diana amidst the chaos and survive the most famous shipwreck in history.

Titanic: A Space Between brings together the thrill of adventure, the intrigue of mystery, and the immersive experience of VR gaming. The game promises to offer a unique blend of historical events and futuristic elements, making it an exciting addition to the VR gaming world. Stay tuned for further updates and get ready to embark on this time-bending journey.