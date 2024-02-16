Titanic: A Space Between - A time-travel VR Horror experience

In the world of virtual reality horror, a new player has emerged. Titanic: A Space Between is a time-travel adventure that sends players hurtling back to the RMS Titanic for a chilling experience. This love letter to horror and time-travel fans is out today on Meta Quest, with PC VR and PSVR2 versions expected to launch in the coming months.

Developed by Globiss Interactive and published by Boombox, Titanic: A Space Between offers an immersive blend of puzzles and escape mechanics, all woven into a riveting storyline. Players will become Hendrik van Eden, a specialist sent back to the Titanic to uncover the mysterious disappearance of a previous traveler, Diana. As the narrative unfolds, players will unravel the truth about time-travel and the horrors that accompany it.

The game also challenges players to navigate the colossal ship, solving puzzles and manipulating their environment to escape the rapidly rising water. Coupled with top-tier graphics, Titanic: A Space Between promises to deliver a high-fidelity experience that draws parallels to PC VR experiences.

An upcoming Exploration Mode will allow history buffs and fans of the legendary ship to freely explore the Titanic in a faithful recreation of its final hours before sinking. This mode will include an option that allows players to witness the water rising as they explore. This marks the first time such a large portion of the ship will be available to explore in a VR experience with this level of detail.

Titanic: A Space Between is more than just a game; it's a haunting journey back in time, offering players a unique glimpse into one of history's most infamous disasters. The game is now available on the Meta Quest store.