Times & Galaxy: A Cosmic Journalism Adventure

Exciting news for all the space adventure enthusiasts out there! The quirky space adventure Times & Galaxy is officially out. Brought to you by Copychaser Games, this unique game invites players to step into the role of the solar system's first robo-reporter and intern. Prepare to journey across a cosmos filled with strange and eccentric aliens as you chase hyper-local leads for the Times & Galaxy, the most trusted holopaper in the universe.

In Times & Galaxy, players will have the chance to select stories from a range of available assignments. The game is all about analytical skills and questioning witnesses to plot out captivating stories. The ultimate goal? To win the admiration of your colleagues and retain your job. This game is all about patience, dedication, and a little bit of cosmic charm. Check out the game's trailer here:

Times & Galaxy has launched on PC and can be purchased via Steam. It's also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.