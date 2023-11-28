This Dead Winter: A Fox’s Tale Unfolds

Adventure gamers, rejoice! This Dead Winter, the long-awaited indie game from Kiln Studios, has just released its first gameplay trailer. The atmospheric game, which stars an adorable fox navigating a harsh winter landscape, has been generating buzz for its unique concept and stunning visuals.

The trailer, which gives us a glimpse into the immersive world of This Dead Winter, can be viewed below:

From the captivating graphics to the intriguing gameplay, it's clear that this game is going to be a must-play for adventure game enthusiasts.

But that's not all - This Dead Winter has also launched its official Steam page. The developers encourage fans to wishlist the game on Steam to show their support. With more updates promised in the near future, it's an exciting time for fans of this unique indie game. Stay tuned for more news and updates on This Dead Winter.