The Whisperer to be heard from later this year

When Chien d'Or Studio suffered a setback in their Kickstarter campaign for The Whispering Valley earlier this year, the French Canadian developer set their sights on a smaller project to deliver first. That game is The Whisperer, which is due out on PC later this year.

In 1813, before Canada officially became a country, a trading post in the remote wintry valley of Lower Canada is found mysteriously deserted. In order to investigate what happened, a voyageur named Robert is sent by the North West Company in search of answers. Unfortunately for the unsuspecting visitor, the trading post is home to a "terrible secret" and Robert will need to face "horrors of all kinds" in his efforts to discover it.

In telling its short story exploring the theme of guilt, The Whisperer promises an atmospheric point-and-click node-based horror experience with 360-degree camera panning. Inspired by similarly eerie thrillers such as Scratches, the game will include all the classic genre elements, including a thorough search of its "realistic and dynamic environments," collecting and combining inventory objects, and solving "unique and challenging puzzles" along the way.

There is no firm target release date just yet, but The Whisperer is due to be launched on Steam in 2021, serving as both a standalone story and a prelude to The Whispering Valley when the latter is completed sometime next year.