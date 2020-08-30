The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother springs to life on Windows and Mac

Death and guilt may not seem like the most natural themes for a videogame, but both are able to elicit powerful emotions – all the more so when mixed together as they are in Somi's The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother.

The game sees players attempting to access a journal record of "past wounds opened at a three-day funeral – a record of the roots of guilt, and the memories and emotions that chain together three generations of a family." Only by solving the cipher-based puzzles locking each entry, however, will players be able to "reveal the writer’s psyche and discover the contradictions that define him."

The Wake represents the third and final game in the indie Korean developer's "Guilt Trilogy," which began with the 2016 found phone mystery Replica and continued with the sim-styled police document investigation Legal Dungeon. While sharing its predecessors' general theme, the new game tells its own standalone story in its exploration of "a generational curse that has swallowed a man and his life." The gameplay tasks players with solving a series of encoded substitution ciphers in order to access the journal entries and unravel the full tragic story.

Having released earlier this summer entirely under the radar, The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac. A Nintendo Switch version is also being considered, though no launch details have yet been announced.