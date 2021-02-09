The Past Within looks to come out in foreseeable future

While adventure games have traditionally been solo experiences, more and more developers have recently begun dipping their toes into multiplayer waters. The latest such studio to do so is the creator of the Cube Escape and Rusty Lake series, whose upcoming The Past Within is the first you will be able to enjoy playing with a friend.

Albert Vanderboom is dead, but he's left behind a number of mysteries to be solved, and it can't be done alone or in just a single time period. In order to succeed, you'll need to team up with partner in a cooperative effort to "fulfil Albert's legacy." While one person travels to the past, the other will visit the future, and together you must "observe and communicate what you see around you" to solve the many puzzles you encounter.

The surrealist hand-drawn art style of The Past Within will be immediately familiar to fans of Rusty Lake, but that's just one part of the presentation. In another first for the series, this time around "both players will experience their environments in two different dimensions: 2D as well as in 3D." The game is also being designed to be functionally cross-platform, so that each partner can be playing on the device of their choosing.

It's too early for any kind of release target just yet, but The Past Within will be launched on Steam for Windows and Mac, along with a mobile version for iOS and Android, and perhaps even a console version as well when the game is complete.